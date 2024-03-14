Recognizing the 'many accomplishments and contributions' during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Genesee County Legislator Brooks Hawley, Arc GLOW Board President Cheryl Englert and Executive Director Martin Miskell gather for a presentation of a Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month proclamation Wednesday.

The nonprofit ARC, established to assist individuals with intellectual, emotional, and developmental disabilities, merged the two smaller entities of Genesee and Orleans with Livingston and Wyoming in the fall of 2021 to create Arc GLOW.

Board President Cheryl Englert expressed her thanks for the Genesee County Legislature’s support of the agency during a presentation this week in honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

"As a parent of a young man who is served by Arc GLOW and a long-term member of the Board of Directors, I want to thank you for our partnership. My grandparents came from Batavia, so coming back to Batavia is coming home. And so when we merged as one organization, it felt good to have my ancestry honored, and my son honored too, so I'm very glad to be part of the organization that works with you,” Englert said Wednesday in the legislative chambers. “And I'm pleased that our partnership, that we work together, and our community is accepting of our folks in all the programs we do, and I appreciate every one of you for supporting us now and in the future.”

Legislator Brooks Hawley read the proclamation given to Arc GLOW: