Relevance of 'Newsies' comes alive in BHS musical Friday to Sunday

BHS Production Club members prepare for a three-day debut of "Newsies" at the high school.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia High School Production Club’s musical, set to debut for three days this weekend, is quite relevant to current events, Director Caryn Wood says, but she and her cast didn’t really intend it to be.

It just so happens that they all love “Newsies,” and Wood grew up a massive fan of the original movie in 1992.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”

“I knew every word of every song as a kid. The Broadway musical keeps all the original music and adds even more,” she said to The Batavian. “It’s a show that I have wanted to do for a long time and hadn’t felt the time was right yet. This show was selected after the students themselves really campaigned for it.”

Campaigned, you ask? Her students would stand outside Wood’s office door singing the show’s songs, and make tiny replica newspapers and slide them underneath her door. They would stick post-it notes on her door and deliver fortune cookie messages, only about “Newsies” instead of love or fortune.

“Gentle nudges, we will say. I had narrowed a list down of my top three show choices and polled the students. ‘Newsies’ was most everyone’s first or second choice,” she said. “Timing is everything. I was already interested in doing it and the kids were overwhelmingly in favor of it. And so here we are.”

The show is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at BHS, 260 State St., Batavia.

How can it not be relevant, though, she asked, with songs and lyrics like:

"Now is the time to seize the day"

"Give life's little guys some ink and when it dries, just watch what happens"

"One for all and all for one"

"Courage can not erase our fears, courage is when we face our fears"

“We're watching a group of young people actively organize a strike on stage, and having said that, though, there's plenty of fun and comedy too. This production is powerful, moving, funny, and extremely engaging,” she said. “I think, though, that maybe themes in this show reflect a recurring theme throughout history, highlighting the need to rise up against corruption and oppression and that coming together in support of a just cause can affect positive change. Honestly, when isn't that relevant?”

Spectators have described rehearsals as dynamic and passionate, high-spirited and heartwarming. Wood said that people can look out for high energy dance numbers, “beautiful and powerful” vocals, and exceptional acting.

“And more than anything, a group of high school performers (cast, crew, and musicians) who are giving their all, and who believe in what they can achieve together,” she said. “Every person will find something to like about this show; it's truly wonderful.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $10.50 here or at the door $10/$12.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene