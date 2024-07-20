Second annual eagle-drawing contest has begun at The Batavian booth at Genesee County Fair

Photo by Nick Serrata

Genesee County Fair has officially rolled into town, and The Batavian staff is waiting to meet you! We're in the Exhibit Hall all day Saturday and this next week with the second annual eagle-drawing contest in full swing.

Come on over to the fairgrounds on East Main Road, Batavia and draw your best version of an eagle for prizes of a beautiful honey flame Harley Benton SC-Custom II guitar (ages 17 and under), a Red Osier gift card (18 and over) and a ukulele for the People's Choice Award!

Check out all of the animal and other 4-H exhibits, food, music and entertainment going on at the fair. The daily schedule is posted right here on The Batavian, along with photos and stories of the ongoing action.