Sgt. Sanfratello honored for 'bravery and selfless dedication' with memorial parkway

The late Sgt. Tom SanFratello's son Ian helps unveil a Memorial Parkway sign Wednesday to honor his father during Veterans Day week.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

An idea that began with Genesee County Legislator Gary Maha and moved onto the town of Batavia and throughout the county Sheriff’s Office and beyond to erect a well-deserved memorial parkway sign in the name of the late Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello will now serve as a daily reminder for passersby.

A portion of Park Road, from Veterans Memorial Drive to Richmond Avenue, in the town of Batavia, has been designated as the Sgt. Tom Sanfratello Memorial Parkway in honor of the fallen longtime member of the Sheriff’s Office who died in an incident at Batavia Downs March 10.

“Officer Tom Sanfratello embodied bravery, selflessness and dedication. His service protected our community, inspiring us all,” Batavia Town Councilwoman Patti Michalak said during a dedication ceremony Wednesday on Park Road. “This road serves as a permanent tribute, reminding us of his commitment and sacrifice to the family of Officer Sanfratello. We offer our deepest condolences and gratitude. May this dedication bring comfort and pride, may Officer Sanfratello’s memory continue inspiring us forever.”

Michalak then read a proclamation that, “whereas, Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello served and protected the citizens of Genesee County as a deputy sheriff for 28 years, and tragically gave his life in the line of duty on March 10, 2024. And whereas, the town board would like to honor and recognize Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello for his sacrifice by dedicating a portion of Park Road, the Sgt. Tom Sanfratello Memorial Park Road, now let it be proclaimed that the town board does hereby declare that a portion of Park Road, from Veterans Memorial Drive to Richmond Avenue, shall be designated as the Sgt. Tom Sanfratello Memorial Parkway in honor of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello’s sacrifice.”

Undersheriff Bradley Mazur thanked Batavia Town Supervisor Greg Post, town council members and Highway Superintendent Ray Tourt, the county Legislature and Maha, who was also the former county sheriff.

“Legislator Maha approached the town with this idea to move forward with this dedication, and because of his dedication to that, we were able to make this happen,” Mazur said.

Sanfratello’s sister, Michelle Panasiewicz, thanked everyone for attending and honoring her brother, emphasizing that it couldn’t have happened without everyone’s help.

“This couldn’t have been done without you, and for the support of all of you, as we embark on this journey without him. Yes, it’s been difficult, and I’m sure it will be difficult as we go on, but we appreciate each and every one of you as we continue on,” she said. “As we drive down the road and see this, we truly appreciate it. And again, it wouldn’t be done without each and every one of you that made this possible. So on behalf for the Sanfratello family, the Panasiewicz family, the Diehl family and the Coffey family, we truly appreciate each and every one of you. So thank you, we truly appreciate what you have done. Thank you and God bless each and every one of you.”

Barry Flansburg represented state Assemblyman Steve Hawley, who was unable to attend, and presented a certificate of merit from the New York State Assembly. The memorial road will serve several purposes, he said.

“One, it will forever honor the sacrifice that Sgt. Sanfratello made,” Flansburg said. “It will also be a reminder to all his fellow deputies and members of the Sheriff's Department, as they see this, as they come to work, and also to the public, for them to remember the dedication of Sgt. Sanfratello, and all the members of law enforcement in Genesee County and the 139th District. So on behalf of Assemblyman Hawley, I would like to present this certificate to the family.”

Members of the nonprofit Tour de Force were also there to not only pay tribute, but to make a donation to the family. The group has nearly 300 riders each year to raise money for families to “make sure we take care of all the New York police officers” that are killed in the line of duty, Robert DePaolis, a retired New York Police detective, said.

“So when police officers are killed, we sit together, sit down as a board and pick which police officer across the country that we’re going to make the donations to, based on how many, the number of kids there are,” he said. “We ride our bike from either D.C. to New York or New York to Boston every year to raise this money. Two years ago we rode from one of the hotels in Amherst, we just did four different rides in the Buffalo area so we’re pretty familiar with the area.”

The group donated a check for $10,000 to Panasiewicz for the family.

UnderSheriff Bradley Mazur makes opening remarks on behalf of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Patricia Michalak from Batavia Town Council reads and presents a proclamation to the family of the late Tom Sanfratello Wednesday.

Barry Flansburg (on right) from state Assemblyman Steve Hawley's office, gives a Certificate of Merit to Ian SanFratello.

Members of the nonprofit Tour de Force 9/11 Memorial Bike Ride give a donation to the family of Sgt. SanFratello during a memorial road dedication Wednesday.

