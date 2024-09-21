Shush won't be a secret much longer: Woodward family to move wine bar into former Batavia diner

Bonnie Woodward and daughter Karie Credi stand in front of the future Shush Wine Bar in downtown Batavia at the former Gilliana's Diner on Jackson Street.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Sometimes circumstances align just enough to make it seem that your idea was destined to happen at the right time and place.

That’s how the location of Shush Wine Bar LLC was found, Rob Credi says. With him as business manager for proprietor Bonnie Woodward, her two daughters Stephanie Mahoney and Karie Credi and daughter-in-law Michelle Woodward, the plan seemed to fall into place after Gilliana’s Diner closed permanently.

“Bonnie and I were talking since this spring and were looking for properties that made sense for what we wanted to do — open a nice meeting place for drinks — and we were looking for properties, just kind of keeping an eye on the market to see if anything came up that would make sense. And we looked at a couple other ones that came up but never really fit exactly what we were looking to do with it,” Credi said during an interview with The Batavian. “Then I saw Gilliana’s was closing online, and it was a surprise, but then I thought it was a perfect location. There are lots of bars but nobody focuses on wine. We are very aware of our demographic here. We want to cater to them so everyone can enjoy what we have to offer. So that was a big thing for us, to be able to bring something different with an elevated experience that’s not too posh or too expensive.”

The business partners worked with Gavin Townsend and pitched an offer to property owner Jack Waggoner for the former Gilliana’s diner spot, tucked between Michael Anthony’s Salon and Block, Longo, LaMarca & Brzezinski law offices, with a computer repair office and other tenants in adjacent properties, near the corner of Jackson and School streets in downtown Batavia.

They struck a deal and are leasing the 52-by-20 spot for Shush Wine Bar LLC at 41 Jackson St.

Yes, downtown may seem like a popular niche for beer, but Credi, Woodward and her family believe there’s plenty of room for an assortment of good quality, affordable wines to sip in a cozy atmosphere with perhaps some live soft jazz at some point down the road, and tasting events no doubt.

Waggoner is working with Batavia Development Corp. Director Tammy Hathaway for a revolving loan/grant to do “a huge rehabilitation” project at the site, Credi said.

Work is to include taking down walls, upgrading the bathroom, which would include making it Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, putting in new flooring to replace the 60-year-old one that’s taken a severe beating, maybe relocating the kitchen for better work flow and rehabilitating the ceiling and its hidden tin-stamped treasure. They’re also mulling what to do with existing plastic that has real brick behind it, and investigating some exposed options.

There will be seating for about 20 in what Bonnie Woodward describes as an intimate atmosphere with a small lounge where folks can stop in for a drink before they head off to dinner.

There will be a chef to whip up some light fare tapas, appetizers and such to complement the higher quality wine at affordable prices, Credi said. His wife Karie said to think cheese and meat boards, and a chocolate board to feed those sweet tooths.

They will also work with Eli Fish to procure a proprietary craft brew for the menu, and will include non-alcoholic and sparkling wines and have applied for a full liquor license to serve cocktails.

Bonnie is no stranger to the hospitality scene, having been an integral part of Alabama Hotel for decades, and returning to downtown is coming full circle for the family, since Karie’s Uncle Pat Woodward owned the once popular Candlelite Restaurant up the street where Bourbon & Burger now occupies.

“This will be a little more elevated, it won’t be a cookie cutter bar,” Credi said. “It’s a great alternative for people who don’t want the bar scene. And it will be educational too, for people who want to learn more about wines, we will have tasting events and opportunities for people who want to learn more.”

They still need to work out details, but believe Shush will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays for sure to get things going. The Woodward family is excited about this new venture in Batavia and Credi, who closed his ramen take-out on Harvester Avenue earlier this year, is also looking forward to having another entertainment option for downtown, he said.

“It’s different, it’s classy,” he said. “It’s a great alternative for people who don’t want that typical bar scene, and it’s perfectly located amongst the busy places in town, like Eli Fish. I think they’ve done an incredible job with their space, and it definitely brings people downtown. So here’s something that’s not too far away for slightly different appeal, but the same quality.”