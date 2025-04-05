So, you want to be a school board member? Information session Monday in Le Roy

It's not too late to register for an informative session about becoming a school board member, says Patrick Burk, executive director of the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.

This is for anyone with interest about serving on your local Board of Education. Local experts will answer questions as well as provide insight into what it is like to be on a board, and prepare you for what to expect when you are elected.

The session is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Genesee Valley BOCES Center, 80 Munson St., Le Roy.

Mandatory Trainings will be covered and expected duties and responsibilities will be discussed. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.

"Join us for this informational session," Burk says.

Register at: pburk@gvboces.org.