Students from My Brother's Keeper liven up their neighborhood with song





Students from Batavia Middle School's My Brother's Keeper program entertain their nearby neighbors with some carols.

Submitted Photo

This past week, just before the holiday break, 16 sixth- through eighth-grade students from Batavia Middle School’s My Brother’s Keeper program livened up the nearby neighborhoods with some caroling around the BMS neighborhood.

From 4:30 to 6 p.m., the students and Extended Day Director/My Brother’s Keeper Facilitator Kristen Gomez, moderators Tom Bringenberg and Daniel Rhodes, social worker Sheri Crossett, and BMS Principal Megan Crine stood in front of homes as their neighbors stepped outside to listen to holiday favorites.

Those involved said it brought out some holiday cheer, and the neighbors “absolutely loved it.”

The event was open to families, and some students brought along siblings and grandparents. Participants enjoyed pizza that was donated by Dominos, Pizza 151, and Main Street Pizza, and munchkins donated from Dunkin Donuts, plus hot cocoa and cookies.

Submitted Photos