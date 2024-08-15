SummerFest this weekend, accepting musical artists

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop is hosting a SummerFest this weekend that will include several arts and crafts vendors, music, food, a bounce house, entertainment and basket raffles.
It’s set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot behind the shop at 242 Ellicott St., Batavia.
Organizers are still accepting musical artists and entertainers from the community for the open mic-style entertainment tent. There will be a PA system and engineer provided.
Confirmed vendors so far include:
- Kelly Fox (Tarot, astrology, live plants, artwork – Batavia)
- Mystic Dragon Lair (crystals and merchandise – Medina) Marcia Bohn (handcrafted books – Batavia)
- Spirit and Abundance (artisan plant-based cheeses – Rochester)
- Vagabum Crafts (functional fiber crafts – Scottsville)
- Panda Mae Crystals & Creations (crystals, jewelry, spell jars – Batavia)
- Pixel Perfect (nostalgic pixelated keychains & magnets – Batavia)
- VP Creations (3-d printed miniatures & novelties – Le Roy)
- Punkinhead Stuffies (crocheted miniatures & earrings – Rochester)
- MidnightFox (Chainmaille & copper jewelry & more – Buffalo)
- Eden Café & Bakeshop (popcorn, fresh squeezed lemonade & more – Batavia)
- High Strung Products (Recycled Silver Jewelry – West Henrietta)
- Readings by Donna & Amy (mediumship readings – Holley)
- Elizabeth Wende Breast Care (info on breast cancer screenings – Batavia)
- RESTORE Sexual Assault Services (free swag, games, resources and information – Batavia)
- Church Street Images (local photography – Alexander)
- Creations by Fireball (beaded pens, keychains, and more – Le Roy)
- CCOR – Companion Care of Rochester (info on licensed homecare services – Batavia)
- TRIO Adult Opportunity Center (free college and career access program – Batavia)
- Vanessa & Lola’s Legacy (Raffle basket, succulents and vegan dog treats – Oakfield)
- Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen (free samples, granola bars, prepared meals – Rochester)
For more information, go to CarrrotDogCafe.com or call 585-815-4487.