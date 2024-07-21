Talent was swift and musical at Genesee County Fair

Photo submitted by QueeNia AsheeMa'at of some of the talent show winners.

This year’s Genesee County Fair talent show contrasted with 2023 as a flood of Mini contestants took to the stage, and the weather remained warm and dry all day, unlike last year’s downpours.

Music was the order of the day, from guitars and piano to singing and dancing to popular favorites. The event capped off outgoing Byron-Bergen senior Aurora Hiscutt’s high school career as she prepares to major in education and minor in music at Genesee Community College, she says.

“When I give a performance that I’m proud of, especially when it’s an event such as closing night of a musical or a senior concert, it’s the best feeling ever. It makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing in my life,” the 18-year-old said after winning first place in the Maxi category Saturday at the yellow entertainment tent. “I felt very confident. I’m used to performing as I’ve done dance and musicals since I was 4. I wanted to participate because, during my school’s talent show, I was unwell and didn’t give a performance that I was proud of.”

According to the judges’ reviews, she can be proud of her rendition of “The Man” by Taylor Swift. She sang and danced a routine that she choreographed herself.

Hiscutt plans to continue singing, but only in a way that will make a difference in the world, she said. On the local level, that would be in her school’s music program.

“I plan on going back and assisting with the musicals at my alma mater, Byron-Bergen,” she said, adding that she enjoys attending the annual fair. “I always look forward to the different carnival foods; it’s a key staple of my perfect summer.

“I’m a fan of the fair because it’s always irritated me how people think of New York and only think of Manhattan. The fair shows off all the amazing things that make Genesee County, well, Genesee County.”

One of those regular events is the talent show, organized and run by Laura Kauppi of Corfu. She was pleased with the number of participants this year, especially in the mini category, ages 6 to 12. It varies from year to year, she said, as there are four age categories, and all can be filled or just a few of them, as was the case this year.

“The mini was huge this year; sometimes it’s just like that,” she said.

Winners were:

Mini Category (ages 6-12)

First Place was a tie:

Asheem JaRule Salem Ali and Roneo James Williams, guitar duet

Avantae Owens, piano solo

Second Place:

Asheem JahRule Salem Ali performing a guitar solo he wrote himself

Third Place was a tie:

Megan Drier, piano solo

Aria Frazier, piano solo

Maxi Category (ages 13 to 19)

First Place:

Aurora Hiscutt, vocal and dance

Second Place:

Keyon Thomas, vocal solo

Asheem JaRule Salem Ali and Roneo James Williams perform a guitar duet during the talent show Saturday at Genesee County Fair.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Spectators gather to watch and listen to the talent up on stage during the 2024 talent show Saturday at Genesee County Fair.

Photo by Nick Serrata