This year's Election Day has drawn attention and needed workers

2024 File Photo of artwork created by Tyler Caldwell of Alexander for the I Voted Sticker Contest.

Submitted Photo

With nine days of early voting in Genesee County, rounding up enough workers for those full shifts, plus Election Day, might seem a daunting task.

Not when candidates are running for president, Democratic Election Commissioner Lorie Longhany says. Those elections have the highest turnouts of any of them.

"People like to work presidential elections, really, they do. They like to see everyone as they come in,” Longhany said Thursday. “So far so good, and I’m knocking on wood. We’re training next week.”

There are approximately 60 new election workers for this year’s big event, she said, with candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on the Republican and Conservative tickets and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the Democratic and Working Families lines vying for president of the United States.

Pay for those workers in Genesee County is pretty good compared to some other counties, she said. For example, on Election Day, coordinators receive $290 and inspectors get $215. For early voting days, coordinators will receive $157.50 and inspectors will get $121.50, she said.

Other races include David Wagenhauser, on the Democratic ticket, who has made it known locally that he is challenging incumbent Claudia Tenney, Republican/Conservative, for the 24th District Congressional seat.

Joseph Graff is running unopposed for Genesee County sheriff.

For sample ballots, go HERE.

There is also a statewide proposal to amend Section 11 of Article 1 of the Constitution regarding equal protection:

“§ 11. a. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed [or], religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination in [his or her] their civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state, pursuant to law. b. Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice that is designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this section, nor shall any characteristic listed in this section be interpreted to interfere with, limit, or deny the civil rights of any person based upon any other characteristic identified in this section. Explanation – Matter in bold is new; matter in brackets [ ] is old law to be omitted. For more about the proposal, go to Prop 1.

The Genesee County Board of Elections has announced its Early Voting schedule and important deadlines for the upcoming General Election, as noted below. Early Voting will be available for nine days from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 at the ARC Community Center at 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia.

The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All polling sites will be open on Election Day, November 5, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All sites are accessible. Voters can check their poll site by visiting the New York State Voter Lookup or by calling the Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804.

Absentee Ballot Information:

To request an absentee ballot, contact the Board of Elections or use the NY State Absentee Ballot Portal. Key absentee ballot deadlines are as follows:

• October 26: Last day for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application.

• November 4: Last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot.

• November 5: Last day to postmark a ballot (must be received by November 12).

• November 5: Absentee ballots must be received at the poll site or Board of Elections no later than 9 p.m.

• November 18: Military/Special Federal absentee ballots must be received by this date.

Voter Registration Deadlines:

• October 26: Last day to submit a voter registration application to be eligible to vote in the General Election.

In-Person Registration:

Voters may register at the Genesee County Board of Elections or any participating state agency under the National Voter Registration Act on any business day. To be eligible for the General Election, the application must be received no later than October 26, 2024.

Change of Address Deadline:

• October 21: Changes of address must be submitted by this date.

Poll Site Change: Please note that the Bergen poll site has been moved from the Bergen Town Courtroom to the Gillam Grant Community Center, located at 6966 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

For any questions, requests for registration forms, or absentee ballot applications, contact the Genesee County Board of Elections at 585-815-7804 or visit the website at Genesee County Board of Elections.