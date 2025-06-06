This year's Pride gathering promises 'serotonin boost' for community

Lauren Berger.

Submitted Photo

Lauren Berger has been juggling a lot of emails and inquiries during the planning process of this year’s Pride parade and festival in Batavia, as she wears the new hat of GLOW OUT! director for the seventh annual LGBTQ+ event.

Berger has also experienced the bittersweet success of having to close registration to vendors due to the large response — with more than 20 confirmed to participate — and she and fellow organizers are encouraging parade participants to sign up by Wednesday so they can be placed ahead of time.

It would seem as though this year’s event, set for 3 to 10 p.m. June 14 at Jackson Square, will be chock full of activities, items to purchase, eat and drink, and entertainment.

“There have been some logistical changes, but folks will be able to come out, have nice weather and have a nice time, feel welcomed, be part of this community, and see how many of us are out here and how many of us care about teach other,” she said. “It’s a real serotonin boost. And straight allies will be there and they support this; it’s so heartening.”

Berger, who lives in Mount Morris, has been helping GLOW OUT! as a volunteer since 2022 and has served as secretary since summer of 2024. She has been involved in other similar alliance organizations in college and with the LGBTQ “movement” ever since being a teen and identifying as nonbinary, meaning “that doesn’t really ascribe to wholly male or wholly female," she said, "and another nonbinary person might describe that differently, but that’s where I’ve landed.”

“So I was involved with the movement long before I came to that understanding myself, but since I have, the organization has been there for me in that kind of personal validation and camaraderie and finding vocal, like-minded individuals,” Berger said. “So there's been that value, and I've been a community organizer and an activist in the movement for LGBTQ+, equality and justice, for a really long time.”

Her first goal as leader of the nonprofit is “to fill the enormous shoes” that outgoing Director Sarah Vacin left behind when she took a job with the SUNY system, Berger said.

Not only is Vacin not forgotten, she’s not even gone — still a part of the organization and elected to serve as grand marshal for the upcoming parade as participants recognize national Pride Month and remember the catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement: the Stonewall riots in New York City, Berger said.

There’s a lot of entertainment planned before the parade: Drag Queen Story Hour at 3 p.m., followed by each the Buffalo and Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Jackson Square, and then the parade is to begin at 5 p.m. in front of First Presbyterian Church at the corner of East Main and Liberty streets. The route will flow down Summit Street, left onto Washington Avenue, left onto Bank Street and into Jackson Square.

“Pride is important every year, but especially now,” she said. “It’s our history, it’s a celebration of survival and how much we have gained, and a moment to recognize who we are still fighting for.”

Those recognized include community members that are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, plus the “many allies” of straight and/or cisgender people that support and advocate for loved ones during the Pride event, she said.

Having fun events like Pride are empowering, especially for youth,

GLOW OUT! President John Couri said.

“It’s important for people to connect and celebrate one another," he said. "Especially for a young person who might go to a small school and feel isolated.”

Vendors will be set up in the parking lot along School Street across from O’Lacy’s, and are to include crafts, T-shirts, a variety of foods and food trucks, including House of Munch (online description is the latest and greatest snack emporium), Sun Roll (Burmese, Japanese and Asian-inspired dishes), and Ice Cream and Chill, plus a GLOW OUT! basket raffle.

Those who are 21 and older are welcome to attend a Happy Hour hosted at GO Art! from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 13 as a prelude to the next day’s festivities, organizers said. And they will be cross-promoting Pride with organizers of Juneteenth, which will be happening from noon to 8 p.m. June 14 over at Williams Park on Pearl Street.

Berger intends to continue building current programs and an events calendar that now features a youth and 55+ support group, called Golden Glows, and a stipend program that will pay youth leaders to serve as co-facilitators, take responsibility for tasks and to help identify at-risk youths, she said. Instead of having strictly older leaders work with younger kids — the drop-in group is for ages 12 to 18 — “it can be really helpful to have youth leaders there,” she said.

Membership rises and falls in small increments, as attendance is from one to two dozen at a time, she said, and be dependent on a sunny day or other outside happenings.

Eden Cafe & Bake Shop owner Judy Hysek has also hosted a twice monthly support group at her place on Elliott Street, which, along with being “so welcoming and providing a space,” and for having “such an affirming presence and making such yummy treats,” have been attributed for earning her a special nod for the HERO Business Award during a kickoff gathering earlier this month, Berger said. A HERO Individual Award was given to Sheri Kreher.

For more information, go to GLOW OUT! or the June events link.