Town, village taxpayers delinquent for $2.3M to be relevied, GCEDC contract approved

Village and town property owners left Genesee County on the hook for delinquent water, sewer and school taxes worth more than $2.3 million for 2024, and the respective amounts are to be included in the county and town/village tax levies -- some of which for an extra fee.

The Legislature approved several resolutions Wednesday, including those related to the unpaid tax and utility payments.

Legislators agreed to add the following delinquent water/sewer accounts to town tax levies:

Alabama $14,144.17

Alexander $3,718.89

Batavia $75,310.57

Bergen $1,746.83

Bethany $417.69

Byron $33,419.52

Darien $17,233.81

Elba $4,468.89

Oakfield $390.72

Pavilion $13,508.75

Pembroke $1,151.80

Stafford $370.35

Total: $165,881.99

Budget Impact: The County’s share of the total amount collected is $10,852.11.

The Real Property tax law requires that, by Nov. 15, 2024, all rural Genesee County school districts return their respective unpaid 2024-2025 school taxes to the county treasurer for inclusion in the 2025 county and town tax levy.

The following amounts are to be re-levied against the various towns of the County of Genesee as specified:

Alabama $79,068.82

Alexander $141,811.41

Batavia $148,045.22

Bergen $128,073.33

Bethany $58,052.06

Byron $106,514.76

Darien $266,217.04

Elba $98,654.88

LeRoy $340,266.50

Oakfield $103,677.72

Pavilion $72,882.73

Pembroke $390,049.17

Stafford $99,346.79

Total: $2,032,660.43

Budget Impact: The county makes the school districts whole for their portion and retains a 7% fee. The 2024 total was $2,081,259.37.

The unpaid village taxes will also be re-levied as part of the 2025 town and county levy.

The following amounts are to be re-levied against the various villages in the County of Genesee as follows:

Alexander $2,336.63

Attica $190.13

Bergen $4,624.48

Elba $4,038.26

LeRoy $91,659.49

Oakfield $5,695.34

Corfu $2,009.25

Total: $110,553.58

Budget Impact: The County makes the Villages whole for their portion and retains a 7% fee. The 2024 total was $127,544.41.

In related tax collection resolutions, the Legislature also approved the county treasurer assisting in collecting the 2025 town/county tax bills for the Town of Alexander, per the supervisor’s request. The Genesee County treasurer is willing to collect the 2025 Town/County taxes on behalf of the Town of Alexander for a fee of $7,500 to cover the cost of providing the tax collection services.

In turn, Treasurer Kevin Andrews has requested to hire a temporary financial clerk-typist to assist with collecting these taxes. The position will be funded by the revenue received from the tax collection agreement with the Town of Alexander.

The Genesee County treasurer and Human Resources director were then directed to amend the 2025 Employee Salary Schedule by establishing a temporary position of financial clerk-typist, CSEA Grade 9, in the Treasurer’s Office, with varying hours not exceeding 37.5 hours per week from Jan. 6, 2025, to April 30, 2025.

The 2025 Genesee County budget is to be amended as follows:

Increase Appropriation A.1325 1010.0000 Personal Services by $6,967

Increase Appropriation A.1325 8010.0000 Social Security Tax by $432

Increase Appropriation A.1325 8011.0000 Medicare Tax by $101

Increase Revenue A.1325 1230 Treasurer Fees by $7,500

Budget Impact: Increased appropriations of $7,500 offset by increased revenue from the Town of Alexander in a like amount.

In an unrelated approval, the Legislature agreed to renew the county’s Economic Development Center contract for $233,513 plus $25,000 for workforce training program administration. The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025, and will be paid in regular installments upon receipt of proper vouchers.

The financial history of payments to GCEDC includes a low of $193,513 in 2017 and 2018, which then jumped to $233,513 in 2019 and has remained for subsequent years. The additional $25,000 began in 2022.