Two Batavia churches to host community lunch in effort to 'meet you on the front lawn' Sunday

Setting up a parachute toss and other fun outdoor games for a community get-together on Sunday are, from left, representing Batavia First Presbyterian Church Frank Strock with Faith, Eric Raymond, Tom Schubmehl, and Rev. Roula Alkhouri, and from St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia Jo-Ann Bestine.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Churches often draft mission statements that encompass far-reaching goals across the country and throughout the world, however, there’s also something to be said for extending a kind hand to someone right next door to you, Jo-Ann Bestine says.

As a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia, she knows the extensive hard work that’s been done in the name of outreach, she said.

“We’ve done outreach for years, internationally and nationally. We’re making an attempt to do outreach on Main Street, Batavia. And why it’s perfect, this is the Presbyterian Church. We’re both on Main Street, we’re both in Batavia, we both want to do outreach; it just fits the bill,” Bestine said Saturday outside of First Presbyterian Church at East Main and Liberty streets. “Get to know our neighbors, they don’t have to come into our church to be our neighbors. So let’s be a good community, just get everyone to know your neighbors in this local community.”

The churches invite everyone to stop by, grab some lunch, mingle, play a lawn game and get to know fellow residents. The event is free and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

Besides the common denominator of food — who doesn’t like creamy toasted cheese sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly? — now might be a perfect time to take moments for relaxation and socializing, Bestine said.

“Actually, right now, people are a little bit upset with things going on internationally and nationally, and are frustrated that they can’t fix what they think is broken. I can’t fix what’s overseas, I can’t fix what’s in the nation, but maybe if I focus on my community, on Main Street, Batavia, it’ll help me, it’ll help us,” she said. “That’s something we can do. We can’t fix the world, but maybe we can make a difference right here in Batavia. It does satisfy, it’s the frustration with what’s going on nationally and internationally that we can’t fix, but we can do this. This is achievable. One grilled cheese sandwich at a time.”

The Rev. Roula Alkhouri of First Presbyterian added that it’s “the fun of coming together as a community.” The goal is to build community and connect people through a fun and simple event, she said, where people may bring a lawn chair and sit and enjoy a time of conversation and fun with others.

Action doesn’t have to be major to be effective, she said.

“We don’t have to be divided on anything. We just love each other and enjoy a good time. I think that’s always the challenge, is for people to remember that you don’t have to do big things in order to change the world, you could just be together and change how you see others,” Alkhouri said. “It’s going to be a great event I think, no matter where we end up doing it, inside or outside, but we’ll have fun. And I think it’s a great way for them to share their gifts, teach them more by service and caring for the community.”

Both women agreed that this isn’t any type of recruiting event for the churches, even though folks might just find that what’s behind the walls of each less intimidating than what they may have previously thought.

“No, it’s just we’re part of the community, so let’s look like it, get out from behind the walls,” Bestine said. “The idea of having it, if weather permits, having it on the lawn perhaps one is a little bit intimidated with coming through the big stone walls at St. James. I mean, they call it the castle on the hill. It’s just not an inviting structure, so we’ll meet you on the front lawn.”