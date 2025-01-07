Two injured in car vs. pedestrian accident Tuesday morning in Batavia

Two workers for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Ellicott Avenue in the city of Batavia and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Batavia Police said in a press release.

At approximately 7:16 a.m., the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call for a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident in the area of 40 Ellicott Ave. Patrols arrived within minutes to find a passenger vehicle had struck a garbage truck and two workers that were outside of the truck at the time.

The individuals that were struck are identified as Scott Shea, 33, and Michael Cowham, 39, both employees of Casella. Officers, an off-duty City of Batavia fireman and bystanders provided aid to the injured until Mercy EMS and City of Batavia Fire Department arrived, the release stated.

Mercy EMS transported both Casella employees to the Rochester hospital, and the driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Kimberly Przybysz, 38, of Batavia, was taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia as a precautionary measure.

Initial investigation shows that the Casella employees were stationary outside of the garbage truck, which was parked alongside the westside of Ellicott Avenue, for a normal pick-up. The operator of the passenger vehicle was northbound on Ellicott Avenue, crossed the street and drove into the side of the garbage truck, striking the truck and both employees.

Initial investigation reveals the driver of the passenger vehicle may have suffered a medical event, and therefore momentarily lost control of the vehicle. The operator of the passenger vehicle was issued a traffic ticket for failure to keep right, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Officer Wesley Rissinger at 585-345-6350.