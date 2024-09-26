Vanessa & Lola's Legacy aims to help with vet bills through fundraiser Saturday

Vanessa & Lola's Legacy, Inc. is hosting a Buffalo Bills-themed fundraiser with a basket raffle and other items for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Co. in Batavia.

Kerry Dudek and Kim Folger are animal lovers no doubt, and advocates especially for pitbulls and Rottweilers, both which can experience breed bias and the serious health issue of cancer.

They founded Vanessa & Lola’s Legacy, Inc. more than a year ago in an effort to help out with financial support for the owners of those breeds when fighting cancer, in addition to collecting food for people with disabilities at the Independent Living of the Genesee Region in Batavia.

“People don’t really have the money, so our goal was to help people with pitbulls or Rottweilers help with their vet bills. And then I started volunteering at Independent Living, and a lot of Vanessa's supporters were homeless from Batavia, and they would actually come out to the rallies with their pitbulls, so I kind of wanted to honor her and them at the same time,” Dudek said. “So now we donate cat food and dog food to the homeless that Indedependent Living put up in their houses or apartments. We have about 13 animals through them.

“I’m a mental health therapist. So to me, it really helps people's mental health, especially when they're homeless, to keep their pets with them. A lot of people are having to give up their animals,” she said. “I have a pitbull now that has three legs. She goes to work with me, and they just love her. She’s a pet therapy dog.”

Vanessa was a pitbull in Olean that had an encounter with a woman on the street, and Vanessa ended up biting her. It spread across social media and turned into a huge battle to keep Vanessa alive, Dudek said.

Although Vanessa survived that scuffle, she ended up getting lymphoma and died three years ago, after very costly medical treatments and a tracheotomy, Dudek said. Vanessa garnered many supporters and drew much attention in the process, she said.

Dudek works with people with disabilities and has experienced how much animals can minister to one’s emotional needs. Vanessa also served in that capacity to her own son, the Oakfield resident said.

Lola was Folger’s Rottweiler who lost her battle to osteosarcoma two years ago. The emotional stress, coupled with the financial challenges, were enough to fuel their motivation to file for a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit to help others going through similar circumstances.

Support comes through online and in-person fundraising, including an event happening this weekend. There will be a basket raffle of nine themed baskets with Buffalo Bills, pet and other items (see some of the items below) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Co., 4974 East Main St., Batavia.

There will be a tent in the parking lot throughout the day, and a pizza basket that includes a Ficarella’s gift certificate and another one with a Monroe Muffler oil change certificate, plus other baskets with football-related items, she said.

One basket is dedicated to China, a pitbull with lymphoma, and includes tailgating stuff of Buffalo Bills themed items, such as wine, wine glasses and a football. There will also be harnesses and dog clothes for sale. Proceeds will go to offset vet bills for those with pitbulls and Rottweilers fighting cancer.

For more information, to help out with dog and/or cat food for ILGR clients, or to donate, go HERE.