Vigil in Batavia to remember that 'Sam was someone's child'

Photo by Howard Owens

Despite the frigid temp and ongoing icy snow that blanketed Batavia this weekend, more than a dozen folks wanted to offer a visible signal of their outrage and sadness about the torture and murder of Sam Nordquist, a young man found dead near Canandaigua Thursday.

When the group, from GLOW OUT!, which has a biweekly meeting for older LGBTQ individuals, learned about Nordquist’s death after an apparent lengthy period of torture by five suspects arrested and charged this week, “many were very upset … and wanted to have a vigil immediately,” Executive Director Sara Vacin said.

About 15 people gathered Saturday outside of Batavia’s First Presbyterian Church in memory of this 24-year-old-year old from Minnesota.

“They didn’t mind standing in the snow, they felt like the message and our ability to do something mattered more. As a group and as individuals, we are terrified at the open transphobia we see and experience,” Vacin said. “The thought that this beautiful young man came to New York, following his heart, possibly expecting better protections and resources, and ended up being tortured is unfathomable and disgusting. This shows how truly targeted trans people are today and how people need to stand up to the normalization of hate speech, bullying, and discrimination.”

Motorists driving by beeped in positive response to the gesture, Vacin said, and the group is planning to join upcoming vigils in Rochester and Canandaigua. It doesn’t matter that none of them knew this young man, as “Sam was someone’s child and will be forever missed and remembered by many by the way he left this earth,” she said.

More than 20% of Gen Z are part of the LGBTQ population, and he could be any number of “our children,” she said.

“GLOW OUT! wanted to call attention to the situation and ask — regardless of political beliefs — for allies not to remain silent and complicit but to step up and disrupt hate speech and discrimination,” Vacin said. “So that we can be the safe New York that Sam Nordquist and all of us deserve to live in.”

In a recent update by ABC News, State Police issued a joint statement that -- although this was one of the most horrific crimes ever investigated -- "At this time we have no indication that Sam's murder was a hate crime."

"To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense."