YWCA celebrates community support for closet upgrade, adds food pantry to list of services

YWCA of Genesee County Executive Director Jamie Rada, left, and volunteer Judy Fuller.

Photo by Howard Owens.

There have been a few homes for My Sister’s Closet at YWCA of Genesee County over the years, and a new leadership not only celebrated the latest venue that accommodates more clothing but also frees up space for additional staff and offerings, Executive Director Jamie Rada says.

Rada was hired in September 2023 with a personal and professional goal to support and improve the lives of the most vulnerable populations, a goal she has begun to manifest through a community food pantry, an expanded clothing and accessories closet and additional prevention educators for the Batavia agency.

“So the purpose of this move was that Pathstone used to be down here, and when they moved out, it was double the space of the closet that we used to have. So that gave us the ability to increase the amount of clothing we have, and help more women in the community. The great thing with this closet is none of the money that supports domestic violence went to the renovations. Jagged Edges, who is here today, donated the money for us to redo this closet,” Rada said Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the North Street site. “And also what this does by being down here, it gives us the opportunity to use the old closet for crisis counseling services and prevention education. So we'll be able to help more people in the community.

“We've been told by a lot of people that crisis counseling is something that's really needed in this community. So we just got a grant for that. We're very excited,” she said. “And we just got a grant for prevention educators. So we'll have a couple of new staff that will be going in the old closet (space). And then where My Sister's Closet clothing was, where we would do the drop-offs, is now a Community Food Pantry. So that is opening August 16.”

The agency will work with Foodlink to supply the food pantry and, in turn, the community. Rada estimates that this will assist 200 to 250 families a month.

As for My Sister’s Closet, Rada describes it as “a consignment store,” but one that doesn’t look or smell like you’re walking into a secondhand shop.

“It looks like a boutique,” she said. “Because a lot of the people who come here may have a lot of other stuff going on in their lives, we want them to feel dignified, we want them to feel like this is a nice place to come. So anybody from the community is welcome to come. And we do have many people who come into the community to shop here.

“But also any women that are in our program for domestic violence, they shop for free. We help them with outfits for interviews. If they're going to try to get a job, we help them because a lot of times, women will come here with nothing but the clothes on their back if they're trying to get out of a situation,” she said. “So we always help them with new clothes as well. So that's why this closet is so important to us.”

Amanda Lowe and her team at Jagged Edges Salon in Batavia donated the funds for a closet makeover, and salon staff was on hand to help with the grand reopening.

Judy Fuller, one of YWCA’s 2024 Women of Inspiration award recipients honored for volunteering many hours coordinating and managing My Sister’s Closet, lovingly calls the place “my baby.”

“It helps the community, it helps women get back on their feet, and it helps DV women. It’s here for them, and they come in and get very slightly used or brand new clothing for free or at a good price.”

She enjoys the direct customer interactions and helping out women who stop by to shop, Fuller said.

“It makes me feel good that they can come in, and it gives them some feeling of pride like they’re not being charities to them, that they’re actually getting something at My Sister’s Closet,” she said.

For hours and more information, go to ywcagenesee.org.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.