A busy guy: Santa makes the rounds this weekend, including Oakfield

Mckenzie, 4, has a chat with Santa Claus during his visit to Oakfield Saturday, as Ryder, 6, below, takes his turn afterward while their mom, Samantha Blake, takes photos.

Santa makes his way to the gazebo in the village of Oakfield Saturday before having several sit-down visits with children to review their wishlists.

A visit from jolly ol' St. Nick made for plenty of photo opportunities for families Saturday in Oakfield.

Photos by Howard Owens.