Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 3, 2022 - 2:51pm

A busy guy: Santa makes the rounds this weekend, including Oakfield

posted by Joanne Beck in news, Oakfield, photos with santa.

santa_with_girl.jpg

Mckenzie, 4, has a chat with Santa Claus during his visit to Oakfield Saturday, as Ryder, 6, below, takes his turn afterward while their mom, Samantha Blake, takes photos.

santa_and_mrs.jpg

santa_on_stairs.jpg

Santa makes his way to the gazebo in the village of Oakfield Saturday before having several sit-down visits with children to review their wishlists. 

santa_with_girl_and_mrs.jpg

A visit from jolly ol' St. Nick made for plenty of photo opportunities for families Saturday in Oakfield.

family_with_tree.jpg

santa_at_truck.jpg

Photos by Howard Owens.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break