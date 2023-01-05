Additional insulation needed for new GC jail adds $80K to price tag

As it can go with large construction projects, the new county jail’s price tag is to ring in the new year with ka-ching and an estimated $80,000 of additional work needed for exterior insulation.

Genesee County Highway Superintendent and senior Engineer Tim Hens outlined the problem during Wednesday’s Ways and Means meeting. A six-inch gap at the top of a foundational area was discovered by architects and engineers that, as it stands, would not meet code, he said.

“It’s a very difficult construction detail,” he said. “Cold air would not be coming in, but the concrete would conduct the cold. Two to three feet of that floor would feel really frozen.”

The suggested remedy is to glue stainless steel flashing all the way around four precast pods.

“That does solve the problem. If they can do it before the precast units are installed, it’s easier,” Hens said. “The quicker we can get the go-ahead, the cheaper it will be for us.”

Assistant Engineer Laura Wadhams added that there will be people “out in the field” to ensure that the work is done in as timely and financially efficient way possible and that it may be less than the $80,000 capped estimate.

With the backing of her committee, Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein authorized a time and material change order with a cost not to exceed $80,000.00 for LeChase Construction, for costs related to additional insulation installation and protective flashing around the base of all pod areas for the new Genesee County Jail.

The total amount of the final change order will be determined in the field, with documented time and receipts for materials. The cost of the change order is not to exceed $80,000, per the resolution.

2022 File Photo of the early stages of the $70 million Genesee County Jail project on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia, by Howard Owens.