Adoptions and donations are gifts for people and animals at Batavia shelter

Wednesday evening seemed to be the right time to check out what was going on at Genesee County Animal Shelter on West Main Street Road, Batavia. Evening hours provided opportunities for several folks to visit, adopt a pet and/or drop off generous donations.

Sara Rose donated edible goodies on behalf of Revival Salon in Batavia. The salon staff members “are all animal-loving people,” she said.

“We wanted to do something to make sure that they had something that made their holiday special,” Rose said. “We know that the shelter does rely a lot on donations for food and treats, so being able to contribute to it so they can keep running and keep the animals comfortable and happy brings us so much joy.”

Brothers Jonathan and Henry Maher, nine and six years old respectively, decided to take some of their allowance money and donate it to benefit the animals, and Kevin and Krista Kretschmer brought in oodles of assorted pet items. Volunteers For Animals has a wish list of needed items on its website, including dry cat and dog food (preferably Purina One), canned dog food, laundry soap, bleach, paper towels, non-clumping cat litter, dog collars and leashes, large nylabones, cat toys and Forever postage stamps.

The nonprofit is an “all volunteer group” that funnels money donations “directly to the animals and their care,” member Wendy Castleman said.

“In 2020, 75 percent of the money we spent went towards veterinary care, which includes spaying and neutering all animals prior to adoption, as well as treatment of conditions like skin issues, upper respiratory, GI issues, broken bones and heart worm disease,” she said. “Monetary donations go a long way in helping the animals in the Shelter as well as in the community.”

Targeted areas for monetary donations include:

Veterinary Care: Volunteers For Animals pays for all the medical treatment of the animals that come through the Shelter to ensure that animals are healthy prior to adoption. The group purchases all medications, special foods, and supplies for the animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter that the County does not supply.

Spay-Neuter Program: A huge goal has been to spay and neuter all animals prior to adoption, and to assist with low cost spay/neuter of pets in the community.

Rescue Dogs: VFA pulls dogs from high volume shelters and transports them to the Batavia-based shelter be adopted into the community.

Fundraising and Promotion: Advertising is done to publicize the shelter and adoptable animals through the VFA website, local media and mailings and events.

No matter what the donation is, homeless pets deserve the gesture, Rose said.

“I myself have always adopted my family dogs from the shelter,” she said. “And it's always been so heartbreaking to see these animals without families, especially at the holidays.”

Shelter animals are checked out by a veterinarian and treated with vaccinations and routine tests as needed. Most of them are spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter or a $35 deposit is required, to be returned upon proof that the spay/neuter surgery has been completed. Fees are $60 for county dogs and cats and $50 to $150 for out-of-state rescues.

To schedule a visit, call 585-343-6410, Option 7. For more information, check out vol4animals.org.