Ascension Outpost now at second location in Batavia

Kristopher Kelly and staff celebrated the opening of the second Ascension Outpost location this week at 12 Center St., Batavia.

The shop offers several services, including psychic readings, reiki healings, integrated energy therapy, past life readings, Shamanic healings and an emotional code work/subconscious reprogramming through Theta reprogramming.

Kelly is a certified Reiki Master, IET attuned and certified, a ThetaHealing practitioner, a certified reverend and a psychic medium who now owns two metaphysical stores, one each in Batavia and Attica.

He offers readings, healings and classes, with a focus to teach others how to “develop their intuition, heal and connect with the other side.”

Kelly started developing his skills and became Reiki attuned two months after getting clean, he says. He has healed his body from a traumatic accident and overcome mental illness, and it is his mission to make this form of healing available to those in need.

Hours at the Batavia site, located in Glass Roots, are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. He encourages folks to feel free to stop by and chat or ask questions about the services offered.

Top Photo of Megan Dysinger, Kristopher Kelly, Sierra Browne and Betsy Marshall celebrating the opening of Ascension Outpost at 12 Center St., Batavia. Photos above are various items available for purchase at the shop, including jewelry and crystals. Photos courtesy of Katy Hobbs.