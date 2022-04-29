Assistant City Manager resigns for another opportunity in Monroe County

After about a year as Batavia's assistant city manager, Jill Wiedrick has resigned her post for a job in Monroe County, City Manager Rachael J. Tabelski says.

Wiedrick was hired in June 2021 as a lifelong resident of Western New York and 15 years of experience in local government. She had been the senior county planner for Genesee County and was manager of zoning for the City of Rochester when she was hired for the assistant manager position.

"I would like to congratulate Jill Wiedrick, Assistant City Manager, for her time with the City of Batavia. She is moving to a new job with the Village of Fairport. It was a pleasure to work with Jill, and I wish her all the best in her career pursuit," Tabelski said in an emailed response to The Batavian. "Her last day with the City of Batavia is Friday May 13, 2022. The City will actively advertise the position of Assistant City Manager in the near future to fill the position."

File photo of Jill Wiedrick