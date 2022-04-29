Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 29, 2022 - 2:43pm

Assistant City Manager resigns for another opportunity in Monroe County

posted by Joanne Beck in news, batavia, city manager, assistant city manager, notify.

4ac02069-a46a-41c3-98fe-6bd4fc7ff49e.jpeg

After about a year as Batavia's assistant city manager, Jill Wiedrick has resigned her post for a job in Monroe County, City Manager Rachael J. Tabelski says. 

Wiedrick was hired in June 2021 as a lifelong resident of Western New York and 15 years of experience in local government. She had been the senior county planner for Genesee County and was manager of zoning for the City of Rochester when she was hired for the assistant manager position.

"I would like to congratulate Jill Wiedrick, Assistant City Manager, for her time with the City of Batavia.  She is moving to a new job with the Village of Fairport.  It was a pleasure to work with Jill, and I wish her all the best in her career pursuit," Tabelski said in an emailed response to The Batavian. "Her last day with the City of Batavia is Friday May 13, 2022.  The City will actively advertise the position of Assistant City Manager in the near future to fill the position."

 

File photo of Jill Wiedrick 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break