Batavia City Schools board approves $89K of additional construction costs

Files photo of 245 Liberty St., Batavia being demolished in July

City school board members approved more than $89,000 in change orders this week for work being done at Jackson Primary and Batavia High schools.

The nine change orders — additional expenses usually for “unforeseen” work discovered during the job-in-progress — ranged from $1,369 to $24,443. With no questions or discussion, the board approved the financial revisions during its regular meeting Monday at the high school.

Work includes:

Having to disconnect and remove an unforeseen utility service at Jackson Primary for $7,209.

Development, labor and materials associated with installing a fence, posts, and to extend sidewalks to accommodate setting the fence posts within a walkway at Jackson Primary, $9,592.

Installing curb work along Liberty Street and Blakely Place at Jackson Primary, $4,112.

Removing the unforeseen underground storage tank during excavation at Jackson Primary, $3,311.

Having to lower the ceiling grid system in room 167 as well as construct a bulkhead and lower 40 square feet of ceiling to accommodate lighting at BHS, $1,369.

Installing insulation to the exposed water lines at BHS, $1,392.

Installing plyron flooring (impact resistant, hardboard-faced plywood) in lieu of plywood sub-flooring at stage sacrificial floor at BHS, $18,394.

Labor and materials for plumbing and heating company to replace the incoming gas line at the loading dock at BHS, $19,266.

Labor and materials to replace an underground gas line feeder from the loading dock to the gas meter at BHS, $24,443.

A capital project stemming from 2020 at Jackson Primary includest the expansion of outdoor amenities at the southside school. It has included demolition of a building at 245 Liberty St., Batavia, which was donated to the city school district in December 2017. Taking down the former Country Pride Bakery Mart is part of a plan to create additional parking and green spaces, and a pedestrian walkway adjacent to Jackson Primary School.

Work at the high school includes an emergency replacement of two water boilers.