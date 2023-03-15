Batavia FPC to host Easter egg hunt, brunch and bunny April 1

Folks at Batavia First Presbyterian Church are counting on spring's arrival for the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch with the Easter bunny again this year.

The event will be here before you know it — at 11 a.m. April 1 (no fooling) at the church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia. For more information, go to fpcbatavia.org/events, email [email protected] or call 585-343-0505.

2022 File Photo by Howard Owens.