Batavia Total Nutrition serves up healthy -- and tasty -- treats at Batavia shop

With more than 20 fast food-type offerings in Batavia alone, Marc and Lauren Cordes wanted to shake things up with something radically different.

The East Bethany couple, joined by children Holden, 9, Haylee, 12, and 14-year-old Hayven, friends, family and eager customers, cut the official ribbon on Monday for that something different: Batavia Total Nutrition.

“People just fall in love with the taste once they try it,” Lauren said at the site in Valu Plaza. “We’ll have specialty menus and shakes of the month. Come in and give it a try first before you judge.”

The business makes and sells an assortment of beverages, from energy drinks to protein-packed shakes. Lauren said these are delicious, unlike some nutritional shakes, which have helped her on her weight loss journey. She and Marc had been thinking about opening a business, and after they both sampled the products, they agreed to open Batavia Total Nutrition, she said.

“We realized that Batavia actually has nothing, nutrition-wise, to offer, so we decided to bring this out here. And it tastes good, looks good and offers excellent nutrition. I lost weight and maintain my weight just doing the product myself.”

About a year ago she got involved in doing healthy protein shakes as meal replacements and energy bombs. She and her husband decided to bring the Herbalife products to the City of Batavia.

“There’s nothing like it here; we decided this might be a good business venture to bring to the area,” Marc said. “I know people are looking to eat more nutritious nowadays, and I thought this might be one avenue we thought we could bring to the community.”

The menu lists assorted energy bombs, meal replacement shakes, and protein snacks, and Lauren said there will be waffle Wednesdays and fitness classes at some point. Those classes will lead participants through cardio drumming, something that no one offers here, Lauren said. As its name implies, participants drum on an inflatable ball and use their entire bodies to make it a cardio exercise, she said.

Energy Bombs come in a variety of combinations, such as the Batavia Rush, with “a whole lotta lemon” and blue raspberry; or flavors of orange, pineapple, strawberry and blue razz of a Tiki Refresher. These drinks boast zero to low sugar content with some caffeine for that extra boost. The protein shakes sound quite similar to an ice cream shop’s varieties, with caramel macchiato, cookie dough extreme, cheesecake batter, fruity pebbles, and banana split, to name a few. Stevia is used to help keep the calories and sugar content low.

The menu states that plant-based shakes are under 300 calories and provide up to 55 grams of protein, 18 grams of carbs, five grams of fat, and nine to 15 grams of sugar, plus 21 vitamins and minerals.

“Just because it says nutritious, that doesn’t mean it tastes bad,” Marc said.

Brandon Britton of Clarence was providing some hands-on support by making shakes and talking up the business. He and his family lived in a small Ohio town with three of these shops, and his family opted to move north and open more of them in Erie and Niagara counties. He met the Cordes when they went to Buffalo to try out the products.

“We’re supporting the community, and giving them healthier lifestyles,” he said. “We hope to make a positive difference wherever we go.”

After a bleak couple of years with business shutdowns, what does a business opening mean for Genesee County?

“I think it's a good sign,” Chamber of Commerce Interim President Tom Turnbull said. “It's a different type of niche business. I think because it is healthy eating. And I got a chance to sample a couple of the drinks here today, and they're really good.”

The Chamber’s Visitors Center sees its share of folks that stop by looking for places to eat, he said, and if they are seeking a healthy option, “this is one of the places we can send them to.”

“There's a couple of other places in town also we would recommend, but it's nice to have this,” he said. “I think it's a high-traffic area. I think they should do well here, they seem to have a good business plan.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 4152 West Main Street Road, Batavia. Click here for more information and the menu. You can text your order to (585) 432-5545.

Top photo: Marc and Lauren Cordes, with their children and other family and friends, celebrate the grand opening of Batavia Total Nutrition Monday at Valu Plaza, 4152 West Main Street Road, Batavia. Lauren serves a fudge brownie protein shake, and customers place their orders at the counter. Photos by Joanne Beck.