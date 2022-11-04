Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after motorcycle accident at roundabout in Batavia

Christopher Scinta

A Buffalo man was charged with second-degree manslaughter after he allegedly caused the death of a female passenger on the motorcycle he was driving just before noon Friday, City Police say.

At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a motorcycle accident at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension. Batavia Police arrived and located a female on the ground in the roundabout and the operator of the motorcycle fleeing the scene.

Mercy EMS and the Batavia City Fire Department were dispatched and arrived to render aid to the female. The operator was stopped by Batavia Police and returned to the scene. While medics were attempting to render aid to the female, the operator of the motorcycle allegedly attempted to interfere with EMS personnel.

The operator, identified as Christopher Scinta, 27, of Buffalo, was then taken into custody. Scinta was transported to Batavia Police Headquarters, where he allegedly attempted to flee again by damaging and jumping out of a window. Scinta was quickly apprehended.

The female, Jasmyne Rubel, 17, was transported to UMMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Based on the investigation, it's alleged that Scinta was operating the motorcycle in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed on Pearl Street, with Rubel as a passenger. Scinta struck the curb near the roundabout, causing him to lose control. The motorcycle came to rest on South Main Street, east of the roundabout. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Scinta was arrested on the following charges:

Manslaughter 2nd

Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd

Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

Criminal Mischief 4th

Operator left scene of an accident - injury resulting in death

Reckless Driving

Improper passing on the right

Driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk

Operate motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver

Operate an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Operate a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Operate a motorcycle with improper plate

Failed to stop at a yield sign when required

Scinta was arraigned in Batavia City Court before Judge Thomas Burns and remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. Scinta is scheduled to reappear in Batavia City Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Accident scene photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.