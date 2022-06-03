Catching some shade and singing during a sunny year-end concert





Top photo: Batavia High School students Lyana Burke and Addison Glynn perform during the Willow Tree End-of-Year Celebration Friday. The students were part of the district's Tri-M Music Honor Society, along with Sam Grillo, shown in the second photo from top. Other scenes show an audience of spectators and performers enjoying the afternoon filled with music at BHS on State Street, Batavia. Photos by Howard Owens.

