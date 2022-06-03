Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 3, 2022 - 11:10pm

Catching some shade and singing during a sunny year-end concert

posted by Joanne Beck in news, Batavia City Schools, Tri-M Honor Society.

willowconcertjune2022-1.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-2.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-3.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-4.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-5.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-6.jpg

willowconcertjune2022-7.jpg

Top photo: Batavia High School students Lyana Burke and Addison Glynn perform during the Willow Tree End-of-Year Celebration Friday. The students were part of the district's Tri-M Music Honor Society, along with Sam Grillo, shown in the second photo from top. Other scenes show an audience of spectators and performers enjoying the afternoon filled with music at BHS on State Street, Batavia. Photos by Howard Owens.
 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break