CCE annual meeting and recognition breakfast set for Oct. 27

Press Release

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Meeting and Recognition Breakfast on Oct. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. at Terry Hills Restaurant, 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

CCE of Genesee County cordially invites you to join us for breakfast and help us recognize employees and volunteers. Cornell Cooperative Extension friends, volunteers and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Volunteers of the Year Joanna Miller of 4-H, Eric Holliday of Leadership Genesee and Lori Gattie of the Master Gardener program, plus Friend of CCE 2022 Julia Garver will be recognized during this time.

Please register by Oct. 20 by visiting CCE's website or contacting Yvonne Peck: [email protected] or 585-343-3040, Ext. 123.