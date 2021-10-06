Church events pack the house (and tent), with one more slated for Wednesday night

If you happened to drive along Bank Street Road near Saile Drive Sunday, Monday or Tuesday night, you may have gotten stuck in a line of traffic or behind motorists trying to find a parking spot.

There was no sporting match or major concert. Rather, it was something much more divine, Pastor Paul Doyle says. Cornerstone Church featured guest speaker Mario Murillo in a big yellow tent on the Bank Street grounds.

“I think COVID has had a big effect on people, people’s lifestyle has changed. Some people are weary with politics and government, are you vaccinated or unvaccinated, was the election rigged or not rigged,” he said while preparing for Tuesday’s event. “Who do you trust? I think people are running to God for that.”

Doyle, who has been the leader of the church the last four years, had known of Murillo and even offered to loan the big tent for the evangelist’s appearances in California. That was in January when Cornerstone’s congregation was 30 people. Zoom ahead several months later, and the Murillo speaking engagements have “put our church on the map,” Doyle said.

“He decided to come out here … it just seems that New Yorkers are hungry for an answer,” Doyle said. “He is simply addressing issues that affect Christians.”

Murillo had his doubts that the small city of Batavia would attract many people, and was going to be content with a half-filled tent, Doyle said. Both men were shocked at the turnout of more than 3,000 attendees per night on Sunday and Monday, and they sat in the rain to boot.

People were from different locales — at least 16 states represented — and denominations, including those from Amish and Mennonite communities, Doyle said. Although Murillo has expressed opinions about the White House administration and his beliefs regarding who is president, this event is not about that, Doyle said.

“People are not being converted to a political party,” he said. “(Murillo) is talking about Jesus Christ. Families are bringing their loved ones. There’s a fresh set of people each night.”

Visitors from Kentucky and North Carolina to Florida and beyond not only traveled to attend but also to pitch in and help. Doyle said a core of 400 volunteers have been functioning as ushers, parking attendants, security, and first-aid responders. Two smaller tents have been added to the main one to accommodate overflow, and people are also welcome to plant a seat elsewhere on the property, he said.

As for any potential COVID concerns, masks were provided for those who wanted one, he said, even though it’s an outdoor event and people can distance themselves if they want.

Doyle cited a scripture from the Old Testament (2 Chronicles 7:14) that serves as a guide for the church: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

He believes society is yearning for that healing.

“I promote the love of Jesus,” he said. “The only thing that interests me is the new people coming to the Lord.”

There is one more gathering tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 8020 Bank Street Rd., Batavia. Admission is free.