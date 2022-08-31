August 31, 2022 - 2:44pm
City rescue crews investigating report of kayaker in water at DeWitt
posted by Joanne Beck in news, City fire department, batavia, DeWitt Recreation Area.
City fire rescue crews are on scene at DeWitt Recreation Area to investigate a report of a kayaker in the water.
A caller reported seeing a kayaker fall in the water, and the kayaker could not be seen at the time of the call. The kayaker was reportedly wearing a vest.
City police have blocked off the main entrance to the park on Cedar Street. There is no more information available at this time.
