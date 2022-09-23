Consultant to be hired for conditions study of HLOM

Designated as a registered National Historic Landmark in 1961, the Holland Land Office Museum has been a treasured staple of Genesee County heritage for decades, which also means the site has taken its share of wear and tear.

After all, the stone museum building was built in 1810, and it was designed by famous Batavian Joseph Ellicott. The county has established it worthy of a capital project, which is to begin with a conditions study. A request for proposal was advertised, and three bidders pitched for the project.

“Wendel was by far the most qualified,” Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said to legislators this week.

Consultant Wendel of Williamsville came in with a bid of just under the $45,000 cap. Hens, the assistant county engineer and deputy highway superintendent reviewed the submitted proposals and recommended the Erie County company, Hens said. He asked that legislators approve the consultant and bid that’s not to exceed $43,324.

The scope of work is for a Holland Land Office restoration study.

“It’s a full, comprehensive look at the building,” he said. “And it should give us a road map of what we need.”

One of the goals is to document each area of the site at 131 West Main St., Batavia, and determine what its future needs might be. The consultants will be assessing “functionality issues,” and the potential to add a Welcome Center, Hens said.

Legislators Gary Maha, Marianne Clattenburg, Shelley Stein, Christian Yunker, Chad Klotzbach, John Deleo, Brooks Hawley, Gregg Torrey, and Gordon Dibble approved the request.

Photos of Holland Land Office Museum from the front, top photo, at the sidewalk along Main Street, and the side next to the parking lot, above. Photos by Howard Owens.