Conundrum of aging: growing need and worker shortage

You live and work and hope to be healthy enough to remain at home in those disputable golden years.

Yet, it far too often becomes a conundrum of finances if you’re not. How do you afford to hire a home health aide, and if you can, will there be one available?

New York State reportedly has the largest shortage of these aides in the country, and there’s been an ongoing battle of wages that’s not likely to go away. Yes, Gov. Kathy Hochul granted a much-needed $3 increase in last year’s budget in an effort to catch up with the flagging workers’ wages from a few stagnant years.

And in this year’s budget, advocates and agencies are rearing the bullhorns once again to appeal Hochul’s proposal to eventually prevent home health aides’ wages from ever exceeding a maximum, thereby remaining as a bottom minimum wage earner.

Hochul’s budget plan calls for the minimum wage, which is currently $14.20, to be indexed to inflation and capped at 3 percent annually. Home care advocates argue if the minimum wage reaches $18, direct care jobs would once again become low-wage positions and make it difficult for the state to attract new workers to the field.

Issued from the New York Caring Majority: “As New York’s population ages and the home care worker shortage grows, Governor Hochul is throwing gasoline on a fire” the organization said in a statement. “This budget will ensure the state’s home care shortage will only deepen in the years to come.”

While that’s an umbrella agency for the state, the issue is not any less crucial right here in Genesee County. Office for the Aging Director Diana Fox has said previously that low wages and the demands of the job have meant waiting lists for her agency’s clients.

Home care workers perform a variety of tasks, including personal care such as bathing, assisting with toileting, dressing, food prep, some housekeeping, and maybe errands, it depends on the person’s needs, Fox said.

Those needs are only growing, she said.

“Fair pay for home care workers is a very important issue as the amount that workers currently make is not fair considering the responsibilities that they have and the vulnerable population they are assisting,” Fox said to The Batavian. “Locally, statewide and nationally, there are not enough home care workers to cover the demand. The Genesee County Office for the Aging provides casework staff that do assessments for people that utilize our services to determine if someone is eligible for such assistance, and we have a waitlist for home health workers.

“Given that, our aging population is continuing to increase. I don’t see the need likely to go down. I think that it takes special, committed people to do this kind of work, and while wages alone may not draw people to the field, it is important for people to have a livable wage and to be compensated in a way that supports them to stay in the field.”

And there’s the conundrum: A growing older population in need of care and the need for a larger workforce to care for them. A group of older adults visited Albany on Monday to deliver more than 8,000 letters demanding that the House and Senate reject the governor’s proposed budget and instead move to raise home care wages.

There was not a local contingent in Albany, but OFA has signed on to be part of advocacy efforts, Fox said. So there’s an avenue to help support the cause for aging.

There is also the other end of having to pay for workers, which becomes an issue of having enough personal savings or using insurance, if anything will even cover this need (many will not). And then build a network to find workers because they won’t just be waiting for you. This is not something to be left for those golden years, as decisions only become harder.

Often it will take a crisis to force the decision, and being proactive is really the better way to go. This reporter knows all about it, and the situation can be sad, scary, confusing, and even maddening at times. Prepare. Research. Get answers. Have a plan.

There are programs and resources available at OFA, YMCA GLOW, Richmond Memorial Library, AARP, Alzheimer’s Association, and your medical practitioner for maintaining one’s mental, financial and physical health.

For more information from OFA, call 585-343-1611.

File Photo of a senior home visit program through Genesee County OFA.