County coroners tapped as solution to transport deceased bodies: hearing set for 2023

A proposal to increase the salary of the Genesee County coroner would coincide with extra duties, including the transport of deceased individuals when necessary.

A resolution for this measure would add a $200 payment for roundtrip costs of transporting someone who has died and has no previous set-up with a funeral home for such transport. This change and salary increase are per local law, County Attorney James Wujcik said.

“This is something that was brought to our attention from communications, law enforcement, public health, as a concern from the coroners underneath them, where we would have resources tied up at the scene for a while while we're waiting for transports, where dispatches would be going through a list and trying to get people to come,” Wujcik said during Wednesday’s Ways & Means meeting. “And so it was tying up resources. And it was especially the time when we had difficulty with our own resources as they are. We tried an interim step first, Tammi worked with public health to issue an RFP twice. Two times they issued it with hope to find a dedicated transport service vendor that would be doing this. We did not get any responses.

“So after that, the next option was, well, coroners are already there. Can we have them just do the transport,” he said.

There’s been an increased demand for this unscheduled service, he said, and “it really was becoming a challenge to acquire those services.” With an established fee, coroners will know the payment upfront when a call comes in, he said.

There will be a public hearing about “providing additional duties and increasing the salary of the Genesee County coroner” next year. It will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Legislative Chambers at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia.

This is for situations when a family has not pre-arranged a funeral home mortician or coroner to provide the service, and something has to be done with the body. When asked by Legislator Marianne Clattenburg how often this has happened, Assistant County Manager Tammi Ferringer said more than a lot.

"So it's about 40 to 50 cases a year that are transported to the medical examiner,” she said.

Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein wanted to know if these bodies would be taken to the funeral home or coroner’s office. Ferringer confirmed it was the latter.

“Thank you. I don’t want to be their delivery service,” Stein said.

Anyone interested in speaking during the public hearing may do so during the January proceeding.