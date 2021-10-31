DiFrancisco: Democrat candidate for LeRoy Town Justice contested by write-in

There are two candidates running for Le Roy town justice: the Democratic Committee endorsed Carol DiFrancisco, and Tom Feeley is contesting the race by running as a write-in candidate. The Batavian contacted both of them with questions.

Tell us something about yourself (where you grew up, your current general residence, family, interests, work history):

A: I am proud to say I am a lifelong LeRoyan. I retired in July of 2020 after 35 years of teaching at Le Roy High School. I always say that teaching there was not a job, it was a privilege. I actually spent my first year of retirement right back in the classroom as a substitute teacher. Many people thought I was crazy but I guess I was just not ready to walk away from the classroom yet. My son Alex and his wife Lisa reside in Clarence with my two grandsons, Gino and Sam, who are the greatest blessings in my life. Alex and Lisa are both in the healthcare field so it has been a crazy time for them as you can imagine since the pandemic started.

As a newcomer, how will you get up to speed on the duties of town justice?

A: New York State does not require any kind of criminal justice, law enforcement, or law degree in order to be a Town Justice. What they do require is that any newly elected judge be fully trained before taking the bench. There is an intensive seven-week training course (two weeks in Albany) provided by lawyers and judges through the Office of Justice Court Support. No one is allowed to take the bench without passing a comprehensive test at the end of this training. No one is allowed to take the bench unless fully competent and capable of doing so.

What do you feel are the most important tenets of serving in this role?

A: As Town Justice, you have to set aside your own personal views and follow the law to decide cases fairly, impartially, and free of political party or intimidation. No judicial candidate should make promises that they say they will keep if elected. No judicial candidate should announce their position on an issue during a campaign. The law has to be followed as it is written, not as you wish it was written. The law is the only opinion that matters.

What makes you qualified to be a town justice?

A: I believe I have the skills needed to fill the role of Town Justice. I am an effective communicator with the passion, commitment, diligence, and professionalism needed. But most important of all, I am able to set aside my own personal views and follow the law to decide cases fairly, impartially, free of a political party, ideology, or intimidation.

Do you consider yourself unbiased in all aspects of ruling on cases?

A: Canon #2 of the Code of Conduct for US judges addresses that question of outside influence. “A judge should not allow family, social, political, financial, or other relationships to influence judicial conduct or judgment.” Never will I use this office to advance my own interests or allow others to give the impression that they are in any way in some kind of special relationship that allows them to influence me. And anyone who says otherwise clearly knows nothing about me or what I stand for.

Would there be any situation that you would recuse yourself due to a conflict of interest?

A: Any judge in a small town is going to have times when recusal is necessary. A judge should disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned. Since this is a basic tenet of being a judge then I would of course recuse myself should a conflict of interest arise.

What is your personal mantra for life?

A: Show some respect. The world needs more of that.

Does your professional mantra differ, and if so, how?

A: I taught my students that you learn your worth from the way you are treated. I treated them the way they deserved to be treated. I talked to them the way they deserved to be talked to. Too many adults demand respect from kids without showing any respect in return. Doesn’t work. My respect was earned, not given.

What does having ethics mean to you?

A: Ethics to me has a very simple definition. It is the difference between right and wrong and the standard by which people ought to choose how to act. It embodies all the ideals I believe in: concern for the well-being of others, respect for others, trustworthiness and honesty.

How would you apply this as town justice?

A: Ethics is the very foundation of the criminal justice system. They are what helped us as a society develop the moral reasoning we use to define criminal activity and what is an acceptable punishment for such activity. Professional ethics for a judge are essential in order to maintain public confidence in his office.

What does the community need to know about you before casting a vote?

A: I am totally committed to this position, to this community, and to always doing what is right, not easy.

Why do you want to serve as Le Roy town justice?

A: I was honored when approached by the Democratic Committee to run for Town Justice. Like everyone else, I have always wanted to give back to my community in some way but, also like everyone else, family, work, and other commitments got in the way of being able to do so. Now that I was retired I had the time but did I have a good reason to run? I asked myself two simple questions. Am I passionate about it? Do I know I can do the job required? My answer to both questions was a resounding yes.