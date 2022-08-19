Dog hit on West Main St., Batavia

A black dog, possibly a pit bull mix, with a patch of white on its chest, was found dead in the street after it was apparently hit by a motor vehicle Friday night. State police was at the scene and said the dog was going to be taken care of and removed from the scene.

The dog was found at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block, on the north side of West Main Street. The dog did not have a collar and the owner had not been located at the time.