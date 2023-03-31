Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2023 - 8:18pm

Easter Bunny hops over to Robert Morris for early visit Friday

posted by Joanne Beck in news, Easter Bunny, Batavia City School District.

bcsd_easter_bunny_2.png

The Easter Bunny made an early visit Friday to children at Robert Morris School in Batavia as part of his busy holiday rounds throughout the area. He posed, chatted with, and got hugs from the kids, and saw the creative crafts that the youngsters made, during their afternoon time together. 

bcsd_easter_bunny_4.png

bcsd_easter_bunny_5.png

bcsd_easter_bunny_6.png

Photos submitted by Batavia City School District.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break