March 31, 2023 - 8:18pm
Easter Bunny hops over to Robert Morris for early visit Friday
posted by Joanne Beck in news, Easter Bunny, Batavia City School District.
The Easter Bunny made an early visit Friday to children at Robert Morris School in Batavia as part of his busy holiday rounds throughout the area. He posed, chatted with, and got hugs from the kids, and saw the creative crafts that the youngsters made, during their afternoon time together.
Photos submitted by Batavia City School District.
