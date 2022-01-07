Eden Cafe moving to the city’s south side

Eden Cafe & BakeShop will be closing its Main Street site on Feb. 1, but don’t worry, manager Nicole Dellapenna says.

The vegan restaurant and bakery is only moving less than a mile away. Owner Judith Hysek and Dellapenna, who is also head chef, are planning for a re-opening in early spring. The new site will be at 242 Ellicott St., at the corner of Ellicott and Liberty streets.

“We’re relaunching over there as soon as possible. We’re waiting for contractors and permits,” Dellapenna said to The Batavian on Friday. “It’s fun, it’s exciting.”

The new location is “definitely bigger” than the current one inside Eli Fish Brewery, she said. Renovations of removing walls, painting and other tasks will set it up to accommodate 25 people and host special gatherings, Dellapenna said.

Eden’s “old classics” — including breaded and baked cauli (flower) wings and crunch wraps — will be moving with the business as some new offerings will be added. There will be a “grab and go” case with sandwiches and meal bowls already prepared for a quick lunch or convenient dinner.

Dellapenna came on board shortly after the debut of Eden Cafe 3 1/2 years ago. The plant-based menu options have been popular with local patrons, she said.

“It’s just a misconception of veganism; it's eating normal food," she said. "We strive for freshness. We’ve worked so hard to keep everything fresh and consistent.”

Current hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The cafe is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call 585-815-4487.

Top photo: Eden Cafe's new home will provide a bigger space and new offerings at 242 Ellicott St., Batavia. Photo by Howard Owens.



