Eden to add libations for later night dining

Now that Eden Cafe & Bakeshop is approaching its one-year anniversary of being on the south side, it’s a fitting time to add something new to the menu, owner Judy Hysek says.

Move over cauli wings and hummus wraps, and make room for a glass of beer, wine or cider. Hysek has been given the nod of approval from City Council and is waiting for the state to issue her liquor license.

“We all talk to our customers. And a lot of them said that it’s just something that they would like to see us offering,” Hysek said Wednesday. “And you know, we think it would be a good fit for our dinner crowd. I know a lot of people like to have a glass of wine or beer with their foods.

“And we’re hoping that it will help bring a little bit more business than what we normally have,” she said. “We do a lot of takeout, so we’d like to have more dining as well.”

She plans to add a few more appetizers to go with expanded later night hours, such as stuffed mushrooms.

And talks have already been in the works with Eli Fish, Hysek said, which was home to Eden Cafe during its inception and learning years. She plans to have some of Eli’s craft beers at her place at 242 Ellicott St., Batavia.

Once the license arrives, the new hours and additional appetizers will be announced, she said.

File photo of Eden's cauli wings, by Howard Owens.