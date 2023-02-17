Elba team takes home the win as 32nd annual Scholastic Bowl champs

For some students, it might just be a game, but for Elba senior Cameron Havens, Scholastic Bowl meant a whole lot more.

An avid fan of “Jeopardy,” first with Alex Trebeck and more currently familiar with host Ken Jennings, Havens was ready to take down the competition. The Bowl finals Thursday evening put Elba Central in the ring with contenders Batavia City and Pavilion Central schools.

“I thought that Pavilion had taken the lead, and so, when I saw one of our teammates, he put his hand over his mouth like, surprise, wait, hold up,” Havens said after the conclusion of the series at the BOCES Batavia campus. “And then I saw them draw the 300 there, then my heart just, I just relaxed. I’m a senior, it’s a nice way to go out.”

Elba took first place with 300, followed by Pavilion with 290, and Batavia in third with 240.

This was the 32nd year of Scholastic Bowl, and it began in January. Student teams verbally battle for that top position by answering a variety of questions about geography, history, music, literature, science, arts, current events and other assorted topics.

Aerianna Cintorino, an Elba sophomore and newcomer to the game, said that she learned a good piece of advice to use in these situations.

“I also do masterminds, so learning that it's okay to answer because you won't get points taken off. So even if you think it's incorrect, you might be correct. So just say it. Don't be afraid to push your buzzer,” she said. “You may get trigger-heavy at some point in time, but it's fine. There were a few times that I kind of shocked myself that I was right.”

Ian Keberle, a senior at Elba who plans to pursue agribusiness in college, admitted that his team had one major strategy. It began during practice sessions of questions with other school districts.

“Our strategy is to not answer any of them to kind of subvert expectations for the other team. And then we come into the actual competition, and we just hammer it,” Keberle said. “So that's probably our main strategy.”

You know the lightning round? That’s when a team gets to answer a series of questions all at once to pick up several points. That wasn’t Batavia’s strongest moment, senior Jack Pickard said.

“Definitely the lightning round, where it was all the bays and sounds like I don’t even know what the sound was. So that was definitely difficult. Sounds, like it’s like a body of water or something. So yeah, that definitely stumped us,” he said.

He and his fellow teammates wore black shirts and pants, topped off with black sunglasses.

“Really, our goal was to be as intimidating as we could be,” senior Noah Pickard said. “Obviously, that didn’t work. But now we had a lot of fun doing it. We did it last year, and I walked out, and it’s just a thing that we decided to do again. It’s a tradition, and hopefully, it carries on.”

Like many of his fellow students, Noah participates in other extracurriculars, including track and cross country, which he plans to continue at Oneonta State College this fall.

Each team of students is guided by at least one coach that works with them throughout the year to prepare for and get through the annual Bowl. Elba's coach was Aaron Balko, Andy Kiebala was coach for Batavia, and Timothy Mapes was coach at Pavilion. Mapes said he looks forward to seeing the progress of future teams.

“We had practice each week, varying students would show up. We actually have quite a few students who are part of the program. And then we kind of bring our top four, top three competitors to each of the competitions,” he said. “But overall, throughout the school year, I think, you know, I'm really proud of how we performed in each of the events, sometimes coming from behind to win, sometimes dealing with adversity from not winning, and then just, you look at the championship round, and it came down to the final question, only losing by one point.

“This is also the second year that we've come in second place. So we're going to try to keep building off of this momentum going forward,” Mapes said. “I think it's a great opportunity for them to show off their knowledge, show off the things that they have learned throughout the school year, both the school year and in previous school years, and also have a chance to interact with other students from other schools who have a common interest that they have.”

Steve Cole, coordinator of enrichment services, presented the first, second and third place plaques and emphasized to students that “you really do a great service by representing your school so well, so you should be proud of yourself.”

Organizers for Scholastic Bowl include Cathy Preston, Kathleen Jursted and Stephanie Groff.

Top Photo: Elba Central School was the champion team in this year's Scholastic Bowl, featuring students Aidan McClurg, Ian Keberle, Aerianna Cintorino, Tim Kilner and Cameron Havens; Batavia came in third place, with Elijah Abdella, Jack Pickard, Ian Harmon, and Noah Pickard; and photo above, second place team of Pavilion, with Coach Sydney Pelton, students Jordan Eggleston, Evan Sidhu, and Grace Slocum, and Coach Timothy Mapes. Photos by Joanne Beck.