Eli Fish makes room for a little soul

Myrin and Dannielle Lumpkin are excited, to say the least.

The Batavia couple is in progress for an October ribbon-cutting of Mama Dee’z Kitchen in its new location at Eli Fish Brewing Company.

“It’s happening,” Dannielle said. “October 1st.”

In August, the Lumpkins shared with The Batavian at the Italian Fest that their hopes were on the possibility of moving into the downtown restaurant and brewery.

At a more recent event, they informally disclosed that it’s coming true, and Eli Fish co-owner Matt Gray confirmed the news this week. Papers have been signed, he said.

The former catering company will now be serving dine-in meals and takeouts, plus be available through Grub Hub, Dannielle said.

She has also posted the news online: “what a blessing,” she said.

The Eli Fish site at 109 Main St., Batavia, has housed prior catering and restaurant set-ups as an incubator style: starting small and learning the ropes before expanding into bigger solo establishments.

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop was the last occupant at Eli, and it moved over to Ellicott Street a few months ago as a successful vegan eatery.

Mama Dee’z specializes in homemade sauces and features soul food and Caribbean flavors, barbecues, chicken wings and a slew of spicy jerk and saucy glazed meats and fish.

For more information about Mama Dee'z, click HERE.

Top File Photo: Dannielle Lumpkin serves up some rasta pasta during this year's Italian Festival downtown. Photo by Joanne Beck. Above, she stands in front of her new work space at Eli Fish on Main Street, Batavia. Photo from the Mama Dee'z online site.