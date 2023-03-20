ER Team on site issuing an arrest to person inside Batavia residence

An Emergency Response Team is on site at a residence on Walnut Street in Batavia, and has issued repeated warnings to an occupant that "you are under arrest."

"Exit the residence immediately," a member of the team said through a public address system around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The occupant cannot be seen inside the property.

Law Street and the roundabout are closed to traffic.

UPDATE 10:26 p.m.: Press Release

Currently the City of Batavioa Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident on Walnut Street that began at approximately 5 p.m. Initial call to the Genesee County 911 Center was a 911 hang-up call. Upon investigation by our officer it was determined that a crime was in progress. Officers attempted to interview an individual, however the individual retreated into an apartment and barricaded themself inside. The individual was armed with a weapon at the time of contact. At this time all tenants of the apartment house have been evacuated and there is no threat to the general public. Officers are actively trying to negotiate with the individual to get them to surrender peacefully. All residents in the area are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved. Further information will be released when the incident is brought to a resolution.

UPDATE 10:28 p.m.: Suspect is in custody and being treated in an ambulance on site.

UPDATE 10:35 p.m.: Press Release