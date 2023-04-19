Expect a detour in mid-May at Route 19 RR crossing in Le Roy

Motorists can expect a detour on Route 19 at the railroad crossing in Le Roy for a few days in May, a Rochester and Southern Railroad representative says.

Work is expected to begin May 11 for a “full rehab” of the railroad crossing, and that’s to last for about four to five days, the representative said to The Batavian Tuesday. Work includes tearing out the old rail ties and rebuilding with new ones, plus resurfacing a section of Route 19, he said.

“As far as the roadway, it will be a full new product,” the representative said. “This has all been approved by the state. There’s been significant state inspections at crossings all day, every day.

"The state would only allow detours on the weekend. The brunt of the work is being done on Saturday and Sunday. It will be starting on probably midday Thursday and will go through Monday or Tuesday, weather permitting.”