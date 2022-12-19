Local Matters

December 19, 2022 - 8:05am

Families, community treated to holiday cheer this weekend in Batavia

posted by Joanne Beck in news, batavia, Little Free Pantry, First Presbyterian Church.

bobscars2022-2.jpg

Despite some typical wintry weather Saturday, participants, including Patricia Hurd, above, bedecked their vehicles and took a drive through Batavia in memory of Bob Zeagler, who was the epitome of holiday spirit with his highly decorated vehicles and even himself.

After the small car parade, many families gathered inside of Batavia's First Presbyterian Church to enjoy some refreshments, a visit with Santa Claus and a special treat of a toy.

Founded by Jenn Noon and Cortney Dawson, the event organizers thanked the community, which included the church, organizations, emergency responders, Boy Scouts and various donors, including The Little Free Pantry and several local businesses, for making the event possible.

santa_at_free_pantry_event.jpeg

Top Photo by Howard Owens. Above from the Little Free Pantry's online post about the event.

