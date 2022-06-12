Local Matters

June 12, 2022 - 7:43pm

First Eli Fish Carnival offers a day full of fun for attendees

A sunny Saturday brought out folks to eat, drink and be merry for the first-ever Eli Fish Carnival in downtown's Jackson Square, Batavia. The event included the brewery company's special craft creations and restaurant favorites, Matty's Pizza slices, live music, vendors and a guest with a few tricks up his sleeve, photo below. 

From left to right, Claire Isenga from New Haven, CT with her children, Henry, 1, and 3-year-old Isla Isenga, spend time with their grandfather, Terry Vanderberg from Batavia, as they watch Jim of Just Clowning Around do a magic trick with cards during the Eli Fish Carnival Saturday in Batavia. Photos by Nick Serrata.

 

