First Eli Fish Carnival offers a day full of fun for attendees

A sunny Saturday brought out folks to eat, drink and be merry for the first-ever Eli Fish Carnival in downtown's Jackson Square, Batavia. The event included the brewery company's special craft creations and restaurant favorites, Matty's Pizza slices, live music, vendors and a guest with a few tricks up his sleeve, photo below.



From left to right, Claire Isenga from New Haven, CT with her children, Henry, 1, and 3-year-old Isla Isenga, spend time with their grandfather, Terry Vanderberg from Batavia, as they watch Jim of Just Clowning Around do a magic trick with cards during the Eli Fish Carnival Saturday in Batavia. Photos by Nick Serrata.



