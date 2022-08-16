First-time Chili Cook-off this weekend in Le Roy

Attention all chili aficionados: cooks and tasters are invited to participate in the first-ever Smoke-off and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Jam at the Ridge.

Campers at the Le Roy site are organizing the contest, and anyone from the public can join the culinary fun by showing up with your own equipment and ingredients, and cook. Said to be first documented in an 1828 journal, according to allrecipes.com, chili varies from sweet to hot peppers, beans or no beans, rice, pasta, meat or vegetarian style, and assorted types of tomato sauce.

Organizers plan to begin offering samples around 2 p.m. for $1 donation, and judging is set for 4 p.m.

Besides the satisfaction of being named as the best chili chef in the area, participants will also help to raise funds — all proceeds are going — for American Legion and local veterans.

There will also be raffle and silent auctions, with sports memorabilia and tickets to local sporting events as some of the items.

It’s free to enter the park and event. Bring your own coolers and chairs, or visit the full bar and restaurant on site at 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy. The Jam’s renaissance event will also be happening this weekend.

For more information about events, go to jamattheridge.com or call (585) 768-4883.