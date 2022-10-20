For your convenience, new shop open on West Main Street, Batavia

Walk inside F&M Convenience and take a 360-degree tour of the multitude of items lining the walls, inside of display cases and on both sides of a freestanding shelving unit.

There are items from A — apple juice — to Z — Zippo lighters. And in between, there are assorted beverages of water, juices, sports and coffee drinks, pop, milk and beer; various foods from chips and snack cakes to cereal and ice cream; sunglasses; sports jerseys and hats; backpacks; gum; cigarettes, grinders, wraps and baggies; and the endurance supplement Kratom. And that’s just to name some of the large inventory of items selected by Manager Ali Mohammed.

“We wanted to have a convenience store here,” he said at the site on the triangular patch of property across from Top’s friendly markets at 4169 West Main St. Road, Batavia.

It’s hard to miss the big grand opening sign draped in front of the building, and Mohammed hopes that customers will visit and check out what’s inside. The store is brightly lit with a backdrop of colorful goods available for purchase. There is also an ATM and lottery tickets available, he said.

He has already had two grand opening barbecues and is planning a third one this weekend. It’s set to begin with grilled sausage and burgers at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Mohammed is looking to hire one more staff member with at least two years of experience and is 21 or older. For more information, call 585-250-4155.