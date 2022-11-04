Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs Nov. 19

Tickets are available through Monday for the annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs to honor volunteers who have devoted time and energy for the nonprofit.

The evening is to include a basket raffle, buffet dinner and recognition of volunteers. Doors open at 4 p.m., with appetizers at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel on Park Road, Batavia.

A cash bar will be available, and raffle winners will be drawn after dinner.

Tickets are $35, which includes $25 Free Play. To purchase tickets, call 585-345-0417 or order online.