December 5, 2022 - 10:40pm
Getting a charge out of Batavia Towne Center
posted by Joanne Beck in news, tesla, electric vehicle charging stations, Batavia Towne Center.
At least one question that readers and The Batavian had about the new electric vehicle charging stations on the west side of town has been answered: they are open for business.
Two Teslas were captured in action this weekend at the station on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. Emails and a phone call this past week to Lisa Appelbaum, project developer of Charging Infrastructure, were not returned, nor were emails to Tesla's Press Office returned for comment.
Photo by Howard Owens.
