Goose Center expands offerings with market, exercise, art, and CPR

Temperatures are plummeting, so perhaps it’s the perfect weekend to do some shopping inside during the debut of The Goose Community Center’s weekend Farmers Market, organizer Susan Zeliff says.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 33 South Main St., Oakfield.

Vendors include Zeliff Farms with beef; R & J Brewer with honey; Maple Moon Farms with maple syrup; Fresh from the L'Oven baked goods; and Papa Thom’s Rockin’ Bagels. More vendors will join in as the produce season arrives, Zeliff said.

“We will have breakfast sandwiches and coffee for sale,” she said. “If anyone is interested in being a part of this, they can call Nicole at (585) 813-2825.”

The Community Center has been ratcheting up its busy-ness level, and will also be hosting a “Groove” exercise class at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for $5 a class, she said. Taught by Shanda Spink, it is a higher-intensity program that will definitely “get your heart rate up,” Zeliff said.

“She offered January free to see the interests. This class was sparked by community members asking for this type of class,” Zeliff said. “We are hoping these classes will become a staple in our community, along with adding any others that are of interest to other members of our community. Being able to provide healthy activities closer to home for our community is our goal.”

Another offering that was prompted by the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is an adult/child CPR and automated external defibrillator certification class from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 11. Cost is $50 and participants will be certified during this session taught by Kadi Hilchey, Zeliff said.

A training-only session will also be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 9 for $25.

Scholarships are available for this course, and organizers hope to continue offering similar courses throughout the year, Zeliff said. For more information or to register, call (315) 730-0606 or go to the Center’s website.

Every Sunday, beginning Feb. 19 through April 2, the Center will be hosting activities through its Learning Through Art Program, funded through a GO ART! grant. There will be no charge to participants, but registration is required online beginning Feb. 10.

“Anyone who has a talent and would like to share it with the community, we welcome them to do so in our community center. Currently, we have Beck O'Donnel, who does open card stamping the second Tuesday of each month from 1 to 8 p.m.,” Zeliff said, adding that classes are open to anyone. “They can stay the whole time or pop in for a little bit and then leave. We are hoping now that our community center is finished that, we keep it active. Whether through renting out for meetings, showers, birthday parties, whatever the occasion, if someone needs more space than their home allows.”

This (Learning Through Art) project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!

Photo of the Goose Community Center's market cooler packed and ready for Saturday, from its online site.