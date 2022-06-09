HCR Home Care celebrates growth, new office in Batavia

For the last 13 years HCR Home Care has partnered with Genesee County Health Department as it forged new territories within the Finger Lakes region.

On Wednesday, the Batavia-based agency celebrated moving into yet another new space at Batavia City Centre. With a local foothold in Genesee County, plus Orleans, Monroe and an expanded reach into a total of 26 counties, HCR employs 35 people in this region and more than 750 employees in Upstate New York, Chief Executive Officer Louise Woerner said.

“Our employees are not only caring for patients, but helping to create jobs across New York State,” Woerner said during a ribbon-cutting celebration Wednesday at 47A City Centre. “We look forward to the growth this office brings HCR within Genesee and Orleans counties, and the continued partnerships within this area of our footprint.”

Woerner knows a thing or two about home healthcare, having been involved since 5 years old, helping out with her live-in grandmother. Later on, while living several states away from home, she later faced the challenge of assisting her father after her mom died at an early age.

That’s a dilemma that many people face when loved ones are in need of care while wishing to remain at home. Woerner founded the agency based on her knowledge of that need.

Agency employees “play an important role in treating people and keeping them safe and healthy in the comfort of their homes,” its website states. Services include a “wide range of home health care and social services” to provide support for a loved one’s needs, it states.

President Suzanne Turchetti thanked guests for attending, including City Manager Rachael Tabelski, City Council President Eugene Jankowski, Genesee County Legislator Gary Maha, state Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, who presented a certificate of merit to HCR, and agency staff.

“We are so excited to christen this new office; what an upgrade it is,” Turchetti said of the space on the City Centre’s west side. “We are so glad everyone was able to make it today, and we wanted to thank you all for being such wonderful ambassadors for HCR within the (Genesee and Orleans County) community. Your dedication to your patients as well as HCR is unmatched.”

Regional directors recognized local staff members with awards and gifts as thanks for their dedication. HCR has cared for more than 26,000 unduplicated patients in Genesee and Orleans counties since its partnership in 2009.

Top photo: HCR Home Care President Suzanne Turchetti, left, and CEO Louise Woerner flank state Assemblyman Stephen Hawley as he presents the agency with a certificate of merit Wednesday in Batavia. Local Genesee County and City of Batavia representatives and agency staff celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at HCR's new office at 47A Batavia City Centre; agency staff members were recognized with certificates and goodies as a thank-you for their dedication. Photos submitted by HCR Home Care.